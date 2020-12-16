Local Main 

Sayyid Badr receives Indian minister

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister received on Wednesday V Muraleedharan, Minister of External Affairs in the Republic of India.

The meeting reviewed means of enhancing relations between the two countries and emphasized the two sides’ keenness in supporting partnership in the economic and investment fields.

The meeting also stressed the importance of cooperation and information exchange within the framework of the endeavors exerted against Covid19.

The two sides exchanged views on the regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Sultanate and a number of officials from both sides.–ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9073 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Mantheri welcomes Czech Senate President

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mantheri welcomes Czech Senate President

Oman to have fastest GDP growth in GCC

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oman to have fastest GDP growth in GCC

Pvt hospitals ill-equipped for COVID-19 told to temporarily close

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Pvt hospitals ill-equipped for COVID-19 told to temporarily close