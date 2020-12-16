Sayyid Badr receives Indian minister

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister received on Wednesday V Muraleedharan, Minister of External Affairs in the Republic of India.

The meeting reviewed means of enhancing relations between the two countries and emphasized the two sides’ keenness in supporting partnership in the economic and investment fields.

The meeting also stressed the importance of cooperation and information exchange within the framework of the endeavors exerted against Covid19.

The two sides exchanged views on the regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Sultanate and a number of officials from both sides.–ONA