Local 

Sayyid Badr receives envoys of Bahrain and Yemen

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Monday Dr Juma bin Ahmed al Kaabi, who has been appointed ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Sultanate. Sayyid al Busaidy also received Dr Khaled Saleh Shoteif, who has been appointed ambassador of the Yemeni Republic to the Sultanate. The two meetings exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the friendly countries Bahrain and Yemen. — ONA

You May Also Like

Spotlight: Not special, treat them as normal

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Spotlight: Not special, treat them as normal

Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs receives Commander of US Central Command

Oman Observer Comments Off on Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs receives Commander of US Central Command

1,500 youths participate in Al Dakhiliyah clubs competitions

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on 1,500 youths participate in Al Dakhiliyah clubs competitions