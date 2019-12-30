Sayyid Badr receives envoys of Bahrain and Yemen

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Monday Dr Juma bin Ahmed al Kaabi, who has been appointed ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Sultanate. Sayyid al Busaidy also received Dr Khaled Saleh Shoteif, who has been appointed ambassador of the Yemeni Republic to the Sultanate. The two meetings exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the friendly countries Bahrain and Yemen. — ONA

Related