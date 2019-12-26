Main 

Sayyid Badr receives Arab League Secretary General

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his Office at Muaaskar Bait Al Falaj on Thursday, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, as part of his current visit to the Sultanate. Sayyid Al Busaidi welcomed the  Secretary-General of the Arab League, wishing him a successful visit to the Sultanate.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League praised the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the Sultanate’s close cooperation and support for the efforts of the Arab League aimed at consolidating the pillars of multilateral international cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, cordial conversations were exchanged, and a number of issues of common concern were discussed. The meeting was attended by Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam bin Ali Qattan, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC). –ONA

 

