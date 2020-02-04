Local 

Sayyid Badr leaves for India

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Hareb al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs and his accompanying delegation left on Tuesday heading to the friendly the Republic of India, to attend the 11th DEFEXPO- INDIA 2020, as per an official invitation from Rajnath Singh, Indian Defence Minister.

Sayyid al Busaidi was seen off at Al Seeb Air Base by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Indian appointed-ambassador to the Sultanate and a number of senior COSAF officers. –ONA

