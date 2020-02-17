Sayyid Badr inspects military sites

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, visited a number of the units and formations of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) in Al Buraimi and North Al Batinah the governorates, on Monday. The visit was aimed to review the duties undertaken by the RAO affiliates as well as inspect some construction projects that are under implementation at military sites. The visit included the 23rd Infantry Brigade, units of the Border Guard Brigade and some units of the Sultan’s Armed Forces Engineering Services. — ONA

