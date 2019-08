Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received Ali bin Fahad al Hajri, Ambassador of Qatar to the Sultanate, in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj in Muscat on Sunday. The Qatari ambassador handed over a written message from Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, inviting Sayyid Badr to attend the 19th Doha Forum to be held on December 14 and 15. — ONA

