Sayyid Badr calls Palestinian, Israeli foreign ministers

Muscat: Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi today made separate phone calls to Dr. Riyad al Maliki, Palestinian Foreign Minister, and Gabi Ashkenazi, Israeli Foreign Minister.

Discussions during the telephonic conversations, the minister reaffirmed Oman’s support for the realization of fair and comprehensive peace in the Middle East through direct negotiations. Emphasis was also laid on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. ONA