Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, took part in the 10th round of DEFEXPO 2020 held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, in response to an invitation by Rajnath Singh, Indian Defence Minister. Sayyid Badr went on tour of the pavilions of the expo, which was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — ONA

