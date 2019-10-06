Sayyid Asaad receives written message from KSA Crown Prince

Muscat: Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received a written message from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

This message was handed to Sayyid Asaad by Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, KSA Ambassador to the Sultanate when he received him in his office on Sunday. The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General and the two Advisers at the Office of Sayyid Asaad. –ONA