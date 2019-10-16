Main 

Sayyid Asaad receives written message from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Muscat: Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received a written message from Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The message was handed over to Sayyid Asaad by Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate when Sayyid Asaad received him in his office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General and the two Advisers at the Office of Sayyid Asaad. –ONA

 

