Sayyid Asaad receives Syrian FM

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office on Sunday Dr Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, who is currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Syrian Arab Republic. They also discussed aspects of the existing cooperation between them to serve the common interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

ROYAL OFFICE MINISTER RECEIVES SYRIAN FM

General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office here on Sunday Dr Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic. The meeting exchanged conversations on the march of the fraternal relations binding the Sultanate and Syria. They also reviewed fields of the joint cooperation and means of promoting them to serve the common interests between the two brotherly countries, besides touching on a number of matters of common concern. — ONA