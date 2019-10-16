Local 

Sayyid Asaad Receives Japanese Ambassador

Oman Observer

HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received Toshinori Kobayashi, Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate, in Muscat on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Japan, as well as aspects of the existing cooperation between them in various areas to serve the joint interests between the two friendly countries. — ONA

You May Also Like

30 expat workers arrested over illegal fishing

Oman Observer Comments Off on 30 expat workers arrested over illegal fishing

240 students from CAS Nizwa graduate

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on 240 students from CAS Nizwa graduate

Injaz Oman Company holds grand finale programme, competition

Oman Observer Comments Off on Injaz Oman Company holds grand finale programme, competition