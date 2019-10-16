Sayyid Asaad Receives Japanese Ambassador

HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received Toshinori Kobayashi, Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate, in Muscat on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Japan, as well as aspects of the existing cooperation between them in various areas to serve the joint interests between the two friendly countries. — ONA

