Sayyid Asaad receives Czech Prime Minister
Tokyo: Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received at his place
of residence in the Japanese capital, Tokyo on Tuesday Andrej Babis, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.
The meeting reviewed the good bilateral relations existing between the two friendly countries and scope of the future cooperation between them.
The meeting also reviewed means of promoting and enhancing the bilateral relations in various spheres, in addition to touching on matters of common concern.
The meeting was attended from the Czech side by the Czech ambassador to Japan and a numberof officials, whilst it was attended from the Omani side by members of the official delegation accompanying Sayyid Asaad. –ONA