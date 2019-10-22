Main 

Sayyid Asaad receives Czech Prime Minister

Oman Observer

Tokyo: Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received at his place
of residence in the Japanese capital, Tokyo on Tuesday Andrej Babis, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

The meeting reviewed the good bilateral relations existing between the two friendly countries and scope of the future cooperation between them.

The meeting also reviewed means of promoting and enhancing the bilateral relations in various spheres, in addition to touching on matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended from the Czech side by the Czech ambassador to Japan and a numberof officials, whilst it was attended from the Omani side by members of the official delegation accompanying Sayyid Asaad. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4496 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman’s second biggest water project launched

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman’s second biggest water project launched

Salalah ready with nature’s bounty

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Salalah ready with nature’s bounty

CMA, Capital Market Authority of Brunei ink MoU

Oman Observer Comments Off on CMA, Capital Market Authority of Brunei ink MoU