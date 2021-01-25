Sayyid Asaad bids farewell to ambassadors of KSA, South Africa

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received separately in his office here on Monday Eid Mohammed al Thaqafi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to the Sultanate, and Manabile Shogole, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the Sultanate at the end of their tour of duty.

The two ambassadors expressed their sincere thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to them while carrying out their duty in the Sultanate from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people, which enabled them to perform their assignments. They also wished His Majesty a good health, happiness and a long life, and the Sultanate further progress and growth under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

HH Sayyid Asaad expressed his utmost thanks for the two ambassadors’ efforts exerted in serving the relations between the Sultanate and their countries. He wished the two ambassadors continuous success, and peoples of their countries progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General and the two advisers at HH Sayyid Asaad’s Office. –ONA

