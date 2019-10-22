SAYYID Asaad at Japanese ceremony

Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, on Tuesday took part in the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito of Japan. The ceremony took place at the Imperial Palace in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, in the presence of a number of world leaders and high-ranking figures. Later, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito hosted an official dinner in honour of the leaders and representatives of states who attended the ceremony. The dinner party was attended by HH Sayyid Asaad who conveyed

the greetings of His Majesty along with his wishes of good health and success to the Emperor of Japan.

