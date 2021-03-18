Say yes to vaccination: Govt

Oman reports 577 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

@kabeeryousef

“We are beginning to see the third wave of the virus in the country and it’s the time that we stick to the preventive measures,” the Sultanate government urged both citizens and residents on Thursday.

“We are beginning to see the third wave as the Covid-19 cases are increasing day by day and everyone must abide by the rules against the spread to minimise the number of infections,” Dr Mohammed al Hosni, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said.

In an interview with Oman TV, Al Hosni added that stringent measures are in place against those who violate these rules.

The Sultanate reported a surge in coronavirus cases with 58 patients admitted in 24 hours and intensive care units reported an increase in the number of patients under critical care. As many as 88 people were admitted to ICU of various hospitals.

The total number of Covid-19 cases admitted to various hospitals in the country has touched 311, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health. The report further said that as many as 577 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Thursday and 3 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases touched 149,135 including 1,620 deaths since March last year.

Meanwhile, courts in the governorates of North Al Batinah, Dhofar and Al Buraimi have convicted five people for violating the Supreme Committee decisions.

The court convicted some citizens and residents for breaking quarantine rules, gathering and going to the beach.