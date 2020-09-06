Save a penny for a rainy day…

Making a living is not an easy matter in life, especially nowadays as many people are struggling to get a job. Being an employee is as significance as other life necessities, which people cannot live without. Probably, it comes on top of the list of life requirements. Having a job is more than just about making a living; it is crucial to one’s dignity and sense of self-respect. It is a means to justify an end, which is making a living for people and their families.

Getting a job nowadays is becoming a big challenge for many young graduates though there are thousands of vacancies, but the competition among job-seekers is extremely high. Most employers claim that priority is accorded to job-seekers and fresh graduates rather than experienced cadre. Undoubtedly, it is fair enough to offer job-seekers a priority when conferring job openings.

The job-hunting journey can be quite frustrating, especially as the possibilities are limited and job opportunities are on shortfall too. Although having a job is a blessing, what is maddening more is not having a job security and being under a threat to lose your only source of income at any moment! For different reasons, many people have lost their jobs, which have been serving for years. Accordingly, they have started

over their journey of job seeking to make a living.

Among the major reasons behind people have lost their jobs is the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide. The ups and downs of economic hardship due to coronavirus pandemic have affected economies of most of the countries in the world. The pandemic has forced many corporates to

remove their employees due to the impact on businesses.

Many companies have lost their contracts while some were affected by the lockdown, so their business have collapsed. Others have opted to sacrifice their employees for the sake of saving their budget and sustain their businesses. Different scenarios are being seen in the fight between employers and employees. Probably, some corporates believed in the saying of Benjamin Franklin, “A penny saved is a penny earned”. They understood that not all days are same, so they decided to save their pennies for a rainy day.

As this job crisis risks has turned into a social crisis, the government in the Sultanate has taken a step ahead of time early this year. Last March, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued an order to establish a ‘Job Security Fund’ in Oman. His Majesty has granted RO 10 million to establish the fund, which will be used to support the laid off and those who lose their jobs for different reasons. The establishment of Job Security Fund reflects His Majesty’s concern to provide a social protection for its beneficiaries.

This Job Security Fund marks a step for a wide community contribution to the fund. It is financed by employees of both government and private sectors with every employee contributing one rial out of every RO 100 of his monthly salary. This fund will be implemented through two phases; the first phase will start in November 2020, benefits will be granted to Omanis whose services have been terminated.

The second phase will start after three years of the establishment of the fund, where a subvention will be paid to the job-seekers.

The establishment of the Job Security Fund will open the door for the youth for employment in the private sector, provide them with confidence in terms of their career and ensure them the job guarantee. Setting a motivational work environment and reassurance, would always empower employees with a sense of well-being, so they will not need to question their job security. Employers shall not allow job insecurity to become the shovel which buries employees’ dreams.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com