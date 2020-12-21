Main 

Saudi suspends all international flights

Saudi Arabia has halted international flights and suspended entry through its land and seaports for at least a week after a new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus appeared in Britain.

The kingdom is “temporarily suspending all international flights — except in exceptional cases — for a period of one week, which can be extended by another week,” the official Saudi Press Agency said.

“Entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will also be suspended for a week, which can be extended by another week,” SPA added, citing the interior ministry.

The suspension does not apply to international aircraft currently in the kingdom, which will be allowed to leave, SPA said.

The development comes after several European countries banned travel from Britain on Sunday as the UK government warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was “out of control”.

SPA said passengers who arrived in Saudi Arabia from Europe — or any country where the new strain was detected — starting December 8 will be required to self isolate for two weeks and undergo testing. AFP

