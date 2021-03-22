Saudi offers ceasefire in Yemen

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday offered Yemen’s fighters a “comprehensive” UN-supervised ceasefire, as part of a series of new initiatives aimed at ending a catastrophic six-year conflict.

But the Ansar Allah fighters, who have recently stepped up attacks on the kingdom, including its oil facilities, dismissed Riyadh’s initiatives as “nothing new”.

The fighters have also been pushing to seize the Saudi-backed Yemeni government’s last northern stronghold, in an escalation of the country’s six-year conflict.

The initiative includes “a comprehensive ceasefire across the country under the supervision of the United Nations’’, a Saudi government statement said.

Riyadh also proposed reopening the airport in Sanaa and restarting political negotiations between the Yemeni government and the fighters, the statement added.

“We want the guns to fall completely silent’’, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Riyadh. “The initiative will take effect as soon as Ansar Allah agrees to it.”

In April last year, the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Ansar Allah began a temporary ceasefire in war-wracked Yemen to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but the fighters dismissed the initiative as political manoeuvering. — AFP