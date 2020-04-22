World 

Saudi king Salman approves performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques

Oman Observer

CAIRO: Saudi king Salman approved performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques and reducing them with the continued suspension of entry of pilgrims, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques’ Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan to allow people more time to shop for essential needs within the boundaries of their neighborhoods, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6005 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Man, girl missing after violent storm in Switzerland

Oman Observer Comments Off on Man, girl missing after violent storm in Switzerland

South Korea says deal flawed, but Japan warns against change

Oman Observer Comments Off on South Korea says deal flawed, but Japan warns against change

At least 25 die in Philippine typhoon havoc, rescue official says

Oman Observer Comments Off on At least 25 die in Philippine typhoon havoc, rescue official says