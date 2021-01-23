Saudi intercepts ‘hostile target’ over capital

Saudi Arabia intercepted a “hostile target” over Riyadh on Saturday, said state media in the kingdom which has come under repeated attack from Yemen’s Ansar Allah fighters since 2015. An explosion was heard in the Saudi capital at around 11 am, AFP correspondents reported.

“I heard a loud sound and thought that something had fallen from the sky’’, said one resident, who lives in the Al Sulaimaniyah district of Riyadh. “The whole house was shaking.”

The coalition said it had “intercepted and destroyed a hostile air target going towards Riyadh”, without elaborating, according to state-run Al Ekhbariya television station.

Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport said there were a number of flight delays, but it was not immediately clear if they were linked to Saturday’s incident. — AFP

