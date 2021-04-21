Saudi flight resumption does not include 20 countries

Saudi Arabian Airlines has said that the decision to resume international flights from May 17 is not applicable to 20 countries Saudi Arabia imposed a travel ban on in early February.

“The suspension of all international flights will be lifted starting from 1 am. on May 17, but But this won’t be applicable to countries where the relevant official committee decided to suspend travel due to the outbreak of coronavirus,” the national carrier said.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the suspension of entry of expatriates from 20 countries into the Kingdom to combat coronavirus from February 3. The decision exempted Saudi citizens, foreign diplomats, health practitioners, and their families

The countries facing the ban are Argentina, UAE, Germany, the United States, Indonesia, India, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Swiss Confederation, France, Lebanon, and Egypt.

The decision included those coming from other countries if they had passed through any of these 20 countries during the 14 days preceding their application to enter the Kingdom.