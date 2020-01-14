Saudi firm sets up logistics hub in Port of Duqm

MUSCAT, JAN 14 – Saudi-based Rezayat Logistics Group has signed an agreement for the establishment of a logistics hub at the Port of Duqm with an initial investment of $15 million. Under the agreement, the company has leased four hectares of prime land within the port’s Logistics Zone to set up Rezayat Logistics Oman (Duqm Branch). A shipment of modern and premium brand mobile cranes that was recently discharged at the port will be used to serve ongoing projects in Duqm.

The initial $15 million investment will cover services that include temperature-controlled, chilled, frozen and general warehousing, heavy transportation, equipment rental, crane rental, and general transport which will expand its extensive GCC network and fleet. Rezayat is a Saudi based, closely held family owned business group serving the international energy sector since 1949. The Group employs over 20,000 people in 24 countries with a mix of wholly owned business units and strategic joint ventures. The Group is active in diverse sectors such as Logistics & Equipment Rental, Engineering & Construction, Trading, Manufacturing, Hotels & Hospitality, Marine Services, Energy & Water Management, Insurance & Investment, and IT & Telecommunications.

“Rezayat Logistics Group identified Duqm as an area of interest in 2018. The forward-thinking Duqm master plan, incorporating a refinery, associated downstream activities, marine activity, a comprehensive port infrastructure and an attractive manufacturing hub fits perfectly with the Group’s vision and service offerings, while taking full advantage of Duqm’s strategic location,” said Port of Duqm in a press statement.

The selection of the Port of Duqm to land their equipment was a natural choice, said Andrew Ritchie – Country Manager of Rezayat Logistics Group. “This modern, strategically located, and well-equipped port is a critical piece of infrastructure and key to the success of the region’s development. We are proud to support the Port of Duqm with our business. Over the last few decades, Rezayat Logistics Group have been trusted partners in the growth of the Oil, Gas and Energy sectors in the GCC and is looking forward to be a part of the successes that will undoubtedly follow in the Duqm region,” he added.

