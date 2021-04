LONDON: OPEC+ oil producers have taken a cautious stance but the market’s recovery is far from complete, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Thursday.

“Last month we called for a cautious and restrained approach and fortunately we were proved right by subsequent events,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said as he opened an OPEC+ meeting.

“The market now realises that the OPEC+ cautious position was the correct course of action… The reality that remains (is the) global picture is far from even and the recovery is far from complete.”

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm held a telephone call with Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to reaffirm the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable energy for consumers, she said on Twitter.

It was the first call to Saudi Arabia from a US official ahead of an OPEC meeting since US President Joe Biden took office.

OPEC+ will debate two key options for oil policies from May and beyond, including a rollover of existing cuts and a gradual increase of production, three OPEC+ sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, are cutting output by a little more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added an additional 1 million bpd to those cuts.

Two OPEC+ sources said the increase would not exceed 0.5 million bpd.

“There were lots of consultations overnight and there still are now,” an OPEC+ delegate said. “The picture is still not clear.”

Some OPEC members have expressed frustration that non-OPEC Russia and Kazakhstan have asked for small output increase for a third month running while supporting a broader rollover of cuts, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed that oil prices will stabilise above $60 a barrel level this year, as vaccine rollouts support a demand recovery and OPEC and its allies continue to rein in supply, a Reuters poll showed

The survey of 48 participants forecast Brent would average $63.12 per barrel in 2021, up from last month’s consensus of $59.07 and the average price so far this year of $59.36.

The benchmark was trading close to $64 on Wednesday.

— Agencies