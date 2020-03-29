Head stories Main World 

Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus death toll doubles to eight: spokesman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing its death toll to eight, the health ministry spokesman told a news conference on Sunday.
The kingdom has also registered 96 new infections, taking its total to 1,299, the highest among the Gulf Arab states. — Reuters

