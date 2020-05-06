World 

Saudi Arabia to allow expats return home

Muscat: Saudi Arabia has asked expatriates to register online if they wish to return to their home countries.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said all nationalities can register in the Awdah initiative launched for foreign residents holding visas of exit and return, final exit, different types of visit as well as the tourist visas by applying via the ‘Absher’ to fly home.

The users have to provide their Iqama number; the birth date; the mobile number; the departure city; and the arrival airport.

Departure airports in the kingdom will be the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah; the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh; the King Fahd International Airport in Dammam; and the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Medina.

All international flights to and from Saudi Arabia are currently suspended.

