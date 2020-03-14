Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks

Saudi Arabia will suspend all international flights on Saturday for two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Saudi Press Agency said the suspension would apply to all cases except exceptional cases.

“The Kingdom’s government decided to suspend international flights for two weeks (starting Sunday, March 15) as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the #Coronavirus,” Saudi Press Agency said.

Saudi citizens and expatriates who are unable to return because of the suspension or go into quarantine will be granted an exceptional official holiday, agency said.