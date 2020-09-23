World 

Saudi Arabia suspends flights from India

Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to and from India, Brazil, and Argentina due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases, the country’s civil aviation regulator General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in a note to airlines Wednesday.

According to the note from the GACA, any person who has been in India, Brazil, and Argentina in the last 14 days prior to arrival in Saudi Arabia will not be allowed in, except for persons with government invitations to travel to these countries.

However, it excluded passengers who have official government invitations.

The GACA circular was marked to all the airlines and chartered flight companies operating at Saudi Arabia’s airports.

