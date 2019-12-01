Football Sports 

Saudi Arabia stay afloat

Oman Observer

DOHA: Saudi Arabia scored in each half to blank Bahrain 2-0 to claim their first victory at the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup late on Saturday.
Striker Abdullah al Hamdan put Saudi Arabia ahead after 29 minutes and defender Mohammed al Khabrani’s header made it 2-0 in the 58th minute at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.
With the win, Saudi Arabia now have three points in Group B along with Kuwait. It was also a comeback by one of the favourites after an opening 3-1 defeat against Kuwait.
In the first match on Saturday, Oman beat Kuwait 2-1 with Abdulaziz al Muqbali converting twice from the penalty spot.
Defending champions Oman top the group with four points and Bahrain are bottom on one point. Saudi Arabia meet Oman and Bahrain take on Kuwait on Monday, with all four teams still in contention to reach the semifinals.

