Saudi Arabia says fires at Aramco sites ‘under control’

Muscat: Drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces on Saturday sparked fires that the state oil company brought under control, the Saudi interior ministry spokesman said without identifying the source of the drones. Reuters

The precise targets and the extent of possible damage were unclear. Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abqaiq, 60 km southwest of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, contains the world’s largest oil processing plant. Khurais, 190 km further southwest, contains the country’s second-largest oilfield. Reuters

https://www.reuters.com/video/?videoId=OVAWMXE81&jwsource=cl