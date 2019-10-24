Saudi Arabia names new FM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed a new foreign minister, according to a royal decree.

Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, who has been serving as ambassador to Germany, will replace Ibrahim al Assaf, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the decree as saying.

The 45-year-old new foreign minister has served as a key adviser at the Saudi Embassy in Washington.

Saudi King Salman also replaced the transport minister, Nabil al Amoudi, with Saleh bin Nasser al Jasser on Wednesday.

