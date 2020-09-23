Saudi Arabia marks 90th National Day

MUSCAT: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) marked on Wednesday its 90th National Day, which falls on September 23 every year. The National Day commemorates the unification of the kingdom by King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

The sisterly Saudi Arabia has achieved tremendous accomplishments in the political, economic, social, intellectual, urban, security, military and health spheres.

The reign of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been featured by continuous reforms, comprehensive developments, prosperity, implementation of modern projects and welfare. The steady achievements have been crowned with Saudi Vision 2030, which is a vital strategic enterprise aimed at ensuring a dynamic future for the country at the political, economic and social levels.

On its part, the Sultanate of Oman reaffirms the deep-rooted ties with Saudi Arabia. The Omani-Saudi relationships enjoy joint royal keenness from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate stressed that constant cooperation between the two countries helps boost the bilateral relations .

