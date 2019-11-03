Saudi Arabia kick-starts IPO of world’s largest oil firm

DUBAI/DHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia’s state oil company kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, announcing its intention to list on the domestic bourse as the kingdom seeks to diversify and create the world’s most valuable listed company. Aramco did not give a time frame or say how much of the company it would sell, but sources have told Reuters the oil company could offer 1-2 per cent of its shares on the local bourse, raising as much as $20 – $40 billion. Aramco said the IPO would be split into two tranches: one each for institutional and individual investors. The percentage of shares to be sold and the purchase price would be determined after the book-building period, it added in a statement.

Confirmation of the share sale in Saudi Arabian Oil Co, or Aramco, as the oil giant is usually known, comes about seven weeks after crippling attacks on its oil facilities, underlining Saudi Arabia’s determination to push on with the listing regardless. Aramco said it does not expect the Sept. 14 attack on its oil plants will have a material impact on its business, operations and financial condition. The IPO of the world’s most profitable company is designed to turbocharge Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic reform agenda by raising billions to diversify the kingdom, whose dependency on oil was highlighted by the production impact of the September attacks. — Reuters