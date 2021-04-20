Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for foreign land transport operators

Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has issued a notice to business owners in the land transport sector regarding new regulations issued by Saudi Arabia for operators in this field.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has said the operational life of the vehicles such as taxis is required to be five years from the year of manufacture, buses (10 years), trucks (20 years)

Saudi customs will not allow vehicles destined to enter the Kingdom that the rules regarding the operational life of the vehicles from April 4 and it has launched a truck management system “booking appointments for trucks” leaving for the Kingdom or passing through the Al-Batha port in the United Arab Emirates, from April 15.

The current application will be flexible as it allows those who do not have a prior appointment to wait at the truck stop for 24 hours to make the appointment, and in the event of no reservation, leaving from the stop will not be allowed. And the application will be mandatory without allowing waiting, starting from April 25.