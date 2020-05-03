World 

Saudi Arabia isolates industrial area in eastern city of Dammam

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will isolate an industrial area of the eastern city of Dammam from Sunday, preventing entry and exit until further notice, to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Saturday.
Freight shipments will be able to come and go from the area, Dammam Second Industrial City, SPA said, citing an interior ministry official. The decision allows vital factories to operate at one third capacity, SPA added.
A number of Gulf states have implemented lockdowns in parts of cities where large numbers of low-paid, mostly foreign, workers work and live in close proximity. — Reuters

