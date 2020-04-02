Head stories World 

Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina on Thursday, the interior ministry said, extending measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,700 people and killed 16.
The interior ministry said in a statement there were some exceptions, including for essential workers and in order for residents to buy food and access medical care. The curfew had previously been from 1500 to 0600. — Reuters

