Saudi Arabia extends border closure, travel restrictions to May 17

Saudi Arabia has postponed the reopening of its sea, land, and airports and has extended the travel ban for its citizens to May 17 instead of March 31.

A statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Friday said the decision was taken based on the health ministry’s statement that the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers were late in delivering contracted batches on schedule.

The source added the move to extend the date was made due to the importance of reaching high levels of community immunity in Saudi Arabia before travel is permitted, in light of a possible second wave of the pandemic in many countries, in the interest of public health in the Kingdom and to maintain low infection rates.