Saudi Arabia calls for permanent, fair solution to Palestinian cause

GLOBAL ISSUES: King Salman and Trump review G20 efforts to combat COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia supports a fair and permanent solution for the Palestinian cause, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud has told Donald Trump in a phone call, as the US President praised the kingdom for opening its airspace.

In a phone call with Trump, King Salman appreciated the efforts made by the US to promote regional peace, affirming the “Kingdom’s keenness to reach a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian cause to bring peace, which he said is the main starting point for the Kingdom’s efforts and the Arab Peace Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman and Trump also discussed the efforts of the G20 group to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic. According to SPA, the two leaders reviewed the work of the G20 chaired by Riyadh this year, and the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods from the impact of the pandemic.

They also reviewed the most prominent policies that have been agreed upon to reduce the negative aspects of the pandemic on peoples and the global economy.

King Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia will continue to support and coordinate the group to confront the effects of the global health crisis on the human and economic levels.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the G20 countries have been holding regular meetings to deal with impacts of the deadly virus in various sectors.

During a summit in March, the G20 leaders vowed to pump more than $5 trillion into the international economy.

On Monday, King Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the possible joint production of a Russian coronavirus vaccine.

In early August, Russia said it had developed the world’s first vaccine against the virus and claimed that more than a billion doses had been pre-ordered by 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Putin and Salman discussed “collective efforts aimed at overcoming the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” a Kremlin statement said, while noting the call had come at the Saudi king’s initiative. — Agencies