Saud Bahwan Group national staff training on achieving customer delight

MUSCAT: As part of its continuous pursuit for the highest levels of customer delight, Saud Bahwan Group, plans and introduces a number of initiatives that instil in its employees, the importance of customer relationship and customer delight.

Recently the Group has launched a learning and development programme titled ‘Customer First Always’. Present for inaugural day of the event was Masayuki Fukumori, Project General Manager, TMC-BRO. So far 5 batches have completed training. Omani staff from various departments undergo this special training to encourage them to achieve ‘CUSTOMER FIRST’ attitude which is the ethos of the organisation.

This programme runs on 3 modules on a 4S basis — Sales, Service, Spare Parts & Support. The three modules focus on Managing Self, Managing Team and Managing Customers. The programme commenced in April 2019 and will continue till the end of this year. It is conducted at the Group’s world-class training Centre — Advanced Learning Centre.

In the first module on ‘Managing Self’, the staff is trained on the importance of Customer Satisfaction and is/are encouraged to understand his/her role and function and their individual contribution to the business model. The understanding of the role is based on the task assigned, process followed, time of completion, reduction of cost, minimising risk, improving quality and maintaining a safe & secure working environment. Since communication plays an important role, staff is trained on effectiveness of communication and importance of Feedback.

In the second module on ‘Managing Team’ participants are trained on the advantages of working together. To attain the objective of ‘Customer First Always’, the staff participate in various team building activities to imbibe team spirit and synergy.

In the third module on ‘Managing Customers’ the participants learn about various needs, requirements and expectations of the customers at every stage of customer interaction. This realisation will help the staff to achieve customer delight in every customer touch point. Various simulated management games are designed to give them an insight of how to serve customers with a mind set of ‘customer first always’.

According to a spokesperson from the Group, “In our quest to achieve high levels of customer delight, we continue to listen to the customers’ feedback and act accordingly to serve them, fulfilling their needs and expectations. This “Customer First Always” training programme will inculcate the much needed skill-set, knowledge and attitude in our staff and shape them to achieve customer delight.

At Saud Bahwan Group, a large and growing cadre of Omani staff is present all over Oman. They are employed in various functional areas including Sales & Marketing, Service & Parts, Customer Care, Advertising, Accounts, Audit, Instalment Credit, Administration, Warehousing, IT, Personnel & Omanisation and Human Resource Development.

