Saud al Mamari to join Saudi’s Al Hilal volley team

Oman national volleyball player Saud bin Rashid al Mamari has signed a contract with Saudi’s Al Hilal club to represent the team during the Saudi’s Volleyball Elite Cup Championship.

The Al Salam player will begin his journey with Al Hilal on Sunday as Elite Cup Championship event will kick off and will last for four days. This is the second stint for the Sohar native with Al Hilal after his successful journey in the previous year as he had represented the club during the GCC Volleyball League Championship.

Al Mamari, who is ranked as one of the top Oman volleyball players, is expected to add strength to the Saudi team as he is an experienced player in different positions. Moreover, the new experiment of Al Mamari in Al Hilal will give good exposure to the player as the event will feature participation of the top teams and high-ranking players. Al Mamari had a previous professional experience as he had played with Yemen’s Khabeel team during the Arab Volleyball League Championship.

Saudi’s Volleyball Elite Cup Championship is an early event that will feature participation of the top teams in domestic Saudi’s league besides presence of some outside teams including Tunisia’s Taraji team. The tournament will be played in a league round-robin system. Al Hilal will commence their campaign in the championship on Sunday as they will take on Taraji team. In the second match, Al Hilal will meet Al Ittihad on Monday while the third and last match will be against Al Ahli on Wednesday.

Al Mamari had played a key role with his team this season as he assisted Al Salam to clinch the title of the Oman volleyball first division league 2020-21. The northern Batinah based Al Salam, had retained the title after edging Al Kamil W’al Wafi 3-2 in the concluding game. Also, Al Mamari was part of Al Salam’s third-place finish at Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth Volleyball Shield Championship.