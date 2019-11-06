Sas 48 challenge starts today

Organised by the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) with a strategic partnership with Omantel, the fifth version of Sas48 Challenge kicks off today, Thursday at Omantel’s headquarters in Madinat Al Irfan. The competition runs for 48 hours from 5 pm on Thursday, November 7 to 5 pm on Saturday, November 9. During this time, the competitors have to design and develop their ideas into a prototype that could be a web or mobile application using the new emerging technologies.

This year’s challenge witnesses the participation of 104 competitors who vary from college and university students in their last year to job seekers, employees and people interested in app development, web development or 4-IR solutions.

This challenge aims to enhance the culture of entrepreneurship and encourage creative thinking in information and communication technologies (ICT). The organising team divided the participants into 19 teams based on their specialisations.

The initial ideas revolve around several solutions concerning different fields, including healthcare, financial, legal, agricultural, transportation, security, and events management.

