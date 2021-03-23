Sarco, ACT win as A Division T20 gathers steam

MUSCAT: Mohammed Sameer’s superb 52 not out steered Sarco to an exciting 4-wicket win over ARTT in an A Division T20 League game at OC Turf 2 in Amerat on Saturday.

Sarco won both the games over the weekend having beaten OCT Muscat on Friday as the T20 tournament seemed to gain momentum.

Sarco tied ARTT into knots, restricting them to a meagre 106 for 9 in 20 overs, Aqil Khan top-scoring with 31. Dileepa Srilal and Jeethesha Shridhara were the picks of the bowlers, taking two wickets each.

Sarco’s response was led by a smashing unbeaten half-century from number four Sameer as they surpassed the total in 18 overs, scoring 107 for 6. Ibn Eameen claimed 3 for 13 while Zeeshan Siddiqui bagged 2 for 20.

Hafiz helps ACT

to thrilling win

Opener Hafiz Irfan slammed a magnificent 76 to guide ACT to their second win in two days, beating Awtad International by 5 runs in another A Division T20 League match at OC Turf 1 on Saturday. ACT had defeated E&Y by 5 wickets on Friday.

Iftikhar Ahmed was ACT’s other main scorer against Awtad with 32 as they scored 155 for 7 in 20 overs. Muhammed Irfan bowled well, taking 4 for 23.

Awtad fought well, giving ACT a run for the money before falling short by 5 runs. Their score of 150 for 4 included Nidhin Mohan’s 33 and Noorul Riyaz’s 32. Vikas Sharma bagged 2 for 22.

Nishad stars in

Zawawi win

In another A Division T20 game, prolific scorer Nishad KS struck a solid 54, helping Zawawi Powertech to a 39-run victory against Ernst and Young (E&Y) at OC Turf 2 on Saturday.

Batting first, Zawawi posted 168 for 7 on the board thanks to brilliant batting by Nishad, Prabhakaran Kannan (47) and Suhil Kanagaraj (28). Rana Zeeshan and Alkesh Joshi took two wickets each.

E&Y failed to exhibit the same flair, managing to score only 129 for 8 in 20 overs. Shrey Wilson (35) and Omar Sarfraz (23) were their main scorers. Yagnik Ashwin and Kalarasan Natarajan claimed two wickets each.

BRIEF SCORES

A Division T20 League

ARTT 106 for 9 in 20 overs (Aqil Khan 31 – 2×4, 1×6. Dileepa Srilal 2-16, Jeethesha Shridhara 2-18) lost to Sarco 107 for 6 in 18 overs (Mohammed Sameer 52 not out – 5×4, 2×6. Ibn Eameen 3-13, Zeeshan Siddiqui 2-20) by 4 wickets.

ACT 155 for 7 in 20 overs (Hafiz Irfan 76 – 8×4, 3×6, Iftikhar Ahmed 32 – 3×4, 1×6, Muhammad Irfan 4-23, Sujithkumar Rajagopalan 2-26) beat Awtad International 150 for 4 in 20 overs (Nidhin Mohan 33 – 2×4, Noorul Riyaz 32 – 2×4, Vikas Sharma 2-22) by 5 runs.

Zawawi Powertech 168 for 7 in 20 overs (Nishad KS 54 – 4×4, 1×6, Prabhakaran Kannan 47 – 2×4, 3×6, Suhil Kanagaraj 28 – 2×6. Rana Zeeshan 2-31, Alkesh Joshi 2-52) thrashed Ernst and Young 129 for 8 in 20 overs (Shrey Wilson 35 – 3×4, 1×6, Omar Sarfraz 23 – 4×4. Yagnik Ashwin 2-13, Kalairasan Natarajan 2-27) by 39 runs.

OCT Muscat 71 all out in 17.5 overs (Munthir al Balushi 21 – 1×4, Rakesh Patel 6-7, Sameer Mohammed 2-4) lost to Sarco 72 for 1 in 8.4 overs (Rangajeeva Perera 29 – 4×4, 1×6, Rakesh Patel 28 – 3×4, 1×6) by 9 wickets.

Basta 167 for 8 in 20 overs (Usman Haider 47 – 2×4, 4×6, Najeeb Shaheer 36 – 3×4, 2x6Malik Ali khan 31 – 3×4, 1×6. Khalid al Balushi 2-35) trounced OCT Muscat 104 for 9 in 20 overs (Muzaffar Shiralkal 35 – 2×4, 2×6. Shahid Mahmood 3-07, Mohammed Abbas 3-19) by 63 runs.

Ernst & Young 138 for 9 in 20 overs (Shrey Wilson 43 – 5×4, 2×6, Shahid Naseem 40 – 5×4, 1×6, Hafiz Irfan 3-16, Vikas Sharma 2-15, Toseef Ul Hassan 2-31, Rajesh Devashya 2-34) lost to ACT 139 for 5 in 19 overs (Muhammed Zeeshan 69 – 7×4, 2×6, Rana Zeeshan 2-28) by 5 wickets.

Basta CT 167 for 8 in 20 overs (Usman Haider 47 – 2×4, 4×6, Najeeb Shaheer 36 – 3×4, 2×6, Prasad Peruli 35 – 4×4, 1×6, Khalid al Balushi 2-35) beat OCT Muscat 104 for 9 in 20 overs (Muzaffar Shiralkal 35 – 2×4, 2×6, Shahid Mehmood 3-7, Mohammed Abbas 3-19) by 63 runs.