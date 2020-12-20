Local 

Santiago and Fakhr al Bahar fishing vessels launched in Oman

Muscat: The Minister of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) on Sunday inaugurated two fishing vessels, Santiago and Fakhr al Bahar.

The Santiago vessel belongs to the Omani Fish Company and uses hedge nets to catch small pelagics.

Santiago rented by the Omani Fish Company is 65 meters long, 13.2 meters wide, with a total load of 1674 tons. It has six fish conservation tanks, works in a seawater cooling method at a temperature-1 with a storage capacity of 1200 tonnes. Its crew consists of ten foreign sailors and four Omanis.

Fakhr al Bahar vessel, owned by Fakhr al Bahar Company, is registered under the Omani flag, is 38.65 meters long and 12 meters wide. The total shipload of the vessel is 963 tonnes while the netload is 96 tonnes.

 

