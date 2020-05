Muscat: Oman Meteorology has reported sands and dust storms, which will affect visibility, on the open and desert areas of North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be in above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country – Muscat, Suhar (42), Ibra (44), Sur (41), Rustaq (43), Haima (45), Nizwa and Ibri (45) and Salalah (33).