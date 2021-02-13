Sandeep bowls Muscat to big win against winless AER

MUSCAT: Riding on Sandeep Goud’s superb 5 for 29, Muscat CT thrashed winless AER by nine wickets in a Premier Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Having played eight matches without a win already, AER had another forgettable outing, getting dismissed for a dismal 80 in 20 overs as Muscat pacers Sandeep and Ganesh Chandrashekhar (3 for 25) bowled sizzling spells. Asim Kamal topscored with a defiant 30.

League leader Muscat raced to the target in only 7.4 overs, scoring 81 for 1. Shoaib Khan hammered 45 not out off only 23 balls while Kashyapkumar Prajapati scored equally aggressive 27 off 14.

Brief Scores (Premier Division): AER 80 all out in 20 overs (Asim Kamal 30 – 3×4, 1×6, Sandeep Goud 5-29, Ganesh Chandrashekhar 3-25) lost to Muscat CT 81 for 1 in 7.4 overs (Shoaib Khan 45 – 6×4, 2×6, Kashyapkumar Prajapati 27 – 3×4, 2×6) by 9 wickets.

Sarco too good for OCT Muscat

Dileepa Srilal and Murad Khan struck solid half centuries while Sandip Patel picked up 5 for 34 as Sarco trounced OCT Muscat by 156 runs in an A Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

Sarco posted a robust 261 on the board thanks to major contributions by Dileepa (72), Murad (66) and Sameer Mohammed (46). Muthir al Balushi bowled well, taking 5 for 46.

OCT Muscat failed to fight, folding up for a meagre 105 in the 23rd over. Rashad Mohammed (49) and Majid Hussain (32) were its main scorers. Sandip was the pick of Sarco bowlers with a five-wicket haul.

Brief Scores (A Division): Sarco 261 all out in 49.2 overs (Dileepa Srilal 72 – 6×4, 1×6, Murad Khan 66 – 6×4, 4×6, Sameer Mohammed 46 – 5×4, Munthir al Balushi 5-46) beat OCT Muscat 105 all out in 22.3 overs (Rashad Mohammed 49 – 2×4, 4×6, Majid Hussein 32 – 2×4, Sandip Patel 5-34, Jeethesha Shridhara 2-31) by 156 runs.

Gurvir, Arif steer Orient to big win

A splendid 92 by Gurvir Singh and Arif Hussain’s excellent all-round show powered Orient Travels/Gitacs to a thumping 174-run victory against OCT Al Hail A in a 30-over B Division League clash at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

Apart from Gurvir’s top knock, Arif’s 33-ball 63 was the other main feature of Orient Travels’ 268 for 7. Abdul Ghani and Nadhir Ghulam bagged two wickets each.

OCT Al Hail’s response was dismal to say the least as it was bowled out for 94 in 22.1 overs, Arif and Umar Rahman taking three wicket each.

Brief Scores (B Division): Orient Travels/Gitacs 268 for 7 in 30 overs (Gurvir Singh 92 – 9×4, 2×6, Arif Hussain 63 – 12×4, Abdul Ghani 2-54, Nadhir Ghulam 2-53) beat Oct Al Hail ‘A’ 94 all out in 22.1 overs (Abdul Ghani 37 – 4×4, Faris Said 28 – 3×4, 1×6, Arif Hussain 3-22, Umar Rahman 3-23, Ihsan Khan 2-26) by 174 runs.

Shuaib powers OCT Ruwi to victory

In another B Division game, star Omani all-rounder Shuaib Ismail was the star of OCT Ruwi’s 62-run win over OCT Seeb at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

Zubair Ali (58) and Shuaib (52) topscored in Ruwi’s 214 for 6 as Younis Murad took 2 for 38.

OCT Seeb never really recovered from a disastrous start of 56 for 6 in 13 overs and could manage to score only 152 for 9 in 30 overs, Younis Murad topscoring with 30. Shuaib was outstanding with the ball, taking 3 for 15 in five overs while Mohammed Ali claimed 3 for 35 in his six-over spell.

Brief Scores (B Division): Oct Ruwi 214 for 6 in 30 overs (Zubair Ali 58 – 4×4, Shuaib Ismail 52 – 6×4, 2×6, Younis Murad 2-38) beat Oct Seeb 152 for 9 in 30 overs (Salim al Balushi 31 – 1×4, 1×6, Younis Murad 30 – 4×4, Shuaib Ismail 3-15, Mohammed Ali 3-35, Imran al Balushi 2-24) by 62 runs.