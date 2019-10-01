Sandan signs RO 1.5m pact for expansion

Sandan signed an agreement on Tuesday to implement expansion works, including the construction of a closed vehicle auction house operating electronically in addition to warehouse units and large workshops to repair cars.

The value of the expansion agreement is about RO 1.5 million. The construction process will be carried out by the Omani-Lebanese company and will take about eight months.

Sandan city for light industries is a property development project that complies with the standards and regulations of the property development sector, in terms of rights and obligations of all the parties involved.

Ali Hassan Sulaiman, CEO of Sandan, Oman’s first integrated light industries park, said that in response to the increasing demand by investors for Sandan city units, especially the large auto repair shops and warehouses, the company has added new units to meet the needs of investors, especially in the areas related to cars including workshops to repair vehicles.

“The company has tended to establish the first project of its kind in the Sultanate, which is a closed car auction house equipped with all modern systems and will be managed via Internet to match with the best houses in the world specialised in buying and selling cars through open auctions,” he said.

Ali Hassan Sulaiman explained that the house will be run by Copart–Oman, which is a pioneer company in the online car auction, as Sandan recently signed an agreement with it in preparation for the start of construction and equipment.

He added that the aim of the car auction house is to support the car exhibitions in the city, which is the largest gathering for buying and selling cars. It is a distinct destination adjacent to the Muscat highway making it a destination for many people.

The vehicle auction house is used by exhibitors by finding additional multiple channels for buying and selling and helping to stimulate movement.

Copart will manage the auctions, contribute to the creation of an ideal environment for vehicle auctions in the Sultanate, as well as access to the special advantages of the city.

Carlos Sabgero, CEO of Copart, Middle East, Africa and India, said, “Sandan city will expand the company’s business in the Sultanate and will be able to boost Copart’s sales, especially in light of the city’s advantages and the unified services required by both buyers and sellers.

“Our customers can visit us in the city and inspect the cars they want to compete to buy or offer their cars for sale. An integrated space will be designed for exhibition and inspection.”

“Signing an agreement with Copart contributes directly to the enhancement of the car market in the Sultanate and we will provide them with all the necessary facilities. We look forward to make Sandan the first destination for the automotive market in the Sultanate. In addition to Copart, the city has the largest car exhibition in the Sultanate, which will offer customers a wide range of options in addition to the availability of other services related to cars such as spare parts and workshops,” said Ali Hassan Sulaiman.

