Sandan Development launches Al-Seef luxury waterfront 

Muscat: Sandan Development launched its first RO6 million beachfront residential project in Al-Ashkharah on Tuesday.

Sandan Development is building the Al-Seef luxury waterfront villas on an area of 24,000 Sq m, which will include include 75 villas of three different sizes. Beachfront Pearl Villas of 380 meters have five bedrooms along with the annexes. Breeze Villas 242 meters have four bedrooms with their annexes. Seashells, Coral and Garden Villas of 204 meters have three bedrooms and their annexes.

Launched in the presence of Siham al Harthy, Director-General of Real Estate Development at the Ministry of Housing, Sandan Development said the construction would take 36 months with bookings underway for 75 villas of different sizes and integrated services.

In the summer, the temperature in Al Ashkharah does not exceed 28 degrees and the areas also features beaches and fine sand dunes rendering it a destination for tourists from inside and outside the Sultanate.

Siham expressed her happiness with this prominent project in Al Ashkharah and said that the area needs such projects to promote tourism and attract those who look for a unique climate and location.

Siham said that Sandan Development is among the active real estate developers in the Sultanate and a true contributor to the development process due to its quality projects that cater to various sectors. “Al-Seef Luxury Waterfront Villas reflect the role played by Sandan Development with an effective public-private partnership in Oman.”.

Muhammad bin Sulaiman al Kindi, the chairperson of Sandan Development, expressed his happiness at launching the new project to be another addition to the quality projects of Sandan Group after Sandan Industrial Park in Halban and the Female Students’ Housing Compound in Al-Khoudh.