Sandan Development launches Al Seef luxury waterfront

Sandan Development launched its first RO 6 million beachfront residential project in Al Ashkharah on Tuesday. The company is building the Al Seef luxury waterfront villas on an area of 24,000 sqm.

Al Seef Luxury Waterfront Villas include 75 villas of three different sizes. Beachfront Pearl Villas have five bedrooms along with the annexes. Breeze Villas have four bedrooms with their annexes. Seashells, Coral and Garden Villas have three bedrooms and their annexes.

Launched in the presence of Siham al Harthy, Director-General of Real Estate Development at the Ministry of Housing, Sandan Development said the construction would take 36 months with bookings under way for 75 villas of different sizes and integrated services.

In the summer, the temperature in Al Ashkharah does not exceed 28 degrees and the areas also features beaches and fine sand dunes rendering it a destination for tourists from inside and outside the Sultanate.

Al Harthy expressed her happiness with this prominent project in Al Ashkharah and said that the area needs such projects to promote tourism and attract those who look for a unique climate and location.

Al Harthy said that Sandan Development is among the active real estate developers in the Sultanate and a true contributor to the development process due to its quality projects that cater to various sectors.

“Al Seef Luxury Waterfront Villas reflect the role played by Sandan Development with an effective public-private partnership in Oman,” she added.

Muhammad bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Chairperson of Sandan Development, expressed his happiness at launching the new project to be another addition to the quality projects of Sandan Group, after Sandan Industrial Park in Halban and the Female Students’ Housing Compound in Al Khoudh.

Al Kindi stated that Sandan Development adopted a strategy of building specific projects that provide appropriate solutions in the real estate sector in fulfilment of various social needs. “We aspire to be a real contributor to the development process in the Sultanate through providing solutions that cater to all segments,” he added.

Ali Hassan Sulaiman, CEO of Sandan Development, explained that Al Seef Luxury Waterfront Villas are a prominent project and a landmark in Niyabat Al Ashkharah.

“It is the first fully integrated residential project in such a strategic location on the Arabian Sea where residents shall enjoy the clean breeze and embrace quiet life away from the hustle and bustle of cities,” asserted Sulaiman.

“The units are subject to freehold system for Omanis and GCC citizens. This project is an appropriate opportunity for investment in light of the scarcity of high-end housing in this unique touristic destination of Niyabat Al Ashkharah,” added the CEO.

