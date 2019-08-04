Sanad centres to offer services of MEDC

The Al Raffd Fund signed a cooperation programme with Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC) for providing the company’s services and transactions at Sanad service centres.

The programme was signed by Tariq bin Sulaiman al Farsi, CEO of Al Raffd Fund, and Alaa bin Hassan Mousa al Lawati, CEO of Muscat Electricity Distribution Company.

The programme involves the provision of a number of the company’s services via the e-portal of Sanad service centres, Al Farsi said adding that the signing of the cooperation programme comes as part of the Fund’s efforts aimed at finding new services for the Sanad centres to support their role in absorbing national cadres as these centres are considered among the small and medium enterprises owned by nationals. The centres provide several services based on modern systems.

Consumers and investors within Muscat Governorate can file applications for electricity connections through Sanad centres. The service contributes to the electronic transformation strategy and ensure streamlined provision and processing of procedures, Al Farsi concluded.

