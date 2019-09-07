Samsung to launch mid-range 5G phone

South Korean tech giant Samsung is going to introduce yet another phone in the A-series — the Samsung Galaxy A90 — and this could become the companys most affordable 5G handset, the media has reported. An official-looking poster and image of its retail box have surfaced online. The retail box shows the device would come with an Infinity U-display at the front with slim bezels around while the back features a triple camera setup, GSMArena reported. The rear packaging shows an unspecified octa-core chip matched (possibly a Snapdragon 855) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage which can be expanded.

